Former Congress corporator in Surat joins AAP

Gandhinagar: A former Congress corporator in Surat, Dinesh Kachhadiya, who lost in the recent municipal polls, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday, saying he took the decision in the interest of Surat and the society at large.

It seems that the Congress' ship is sinking and its leaders are deserting the party to save themselves from drowning along with it. After the pathetic performance of the Congress candidates in the Surat Municipal Corporation elections, the latest development will demoralie the grand old party further.

Kachhadiya, a Congress corporator from Ward No. 7 who lost in the recently held SMC elections, tendered his resignation from all posts of the Congress on Monday afternoon. Later in the evening, he joined the AAP.

"The Congress has given me so much. I was given five chances to contest in various elections. I was also given significant positions in the party and was given a chance to serve the people," Kachhadiya wrote in his resignation letter to Amit Chavda, President of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC).

"But I think after losing badly in the recent SMC elections, I didn't match up to the expectations the party had in me. So, feeling obliged towards my regional leaders, Surat city organisational leaders and my co-warriors who contested the SMC polls, I tender my resignation from all the posts and primary membership of the Congress party," Kachhadiya said.

"I am not against the Congress, nor have I backstabbed them. I was a loyal Congress person till the last moment. But now times are changing and with that one needs to change. I joined the AAP in the interest of the society and the people of Surat. I took this decision so that I can work better in my constituency," Kachhadiya told reporters.

AAP Gujarat President Gopal Italiya welcomed Kachhadiya into the party, saying, "Inspired by AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's invitation to join the party with clean politics, Kachhadiya has joined us. I am sure his entry has strengthened our party."

Kachhadiya joined the AAP with a couple of his friends and supporters. He had contested the 2012 Assembly elections but lost to BJP candidate Ajaykumar Jashvantlal Choksi. He is a businessman and builder in Surat.

