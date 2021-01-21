DA case worth Rs 30 cr against former government official in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered one of the biggest disproportionate assets cases in the state against a retired government officer for allegedly possessing assets worth Rs 30 crore, disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Viram Desai, a deputy Mamlatdar (class 3) who retired a few years ago made expenditure/investments worth Rs 55.45 crore, whereas his legitimate income was Rs 24.97 crore. This was Rs 30.47 crore, or 122.39 per cent, more than his known sources of income, according to the ACB.

Between 2006 and 2020, Desai had deposited Rs 5.48 crore cash into bank accounts. The ACB also found that Desai had made Rs 7.42 crore cash payments and withdrew Rs 3.08 crore from his bank accounts during this period. The ACB found 30 bank accounts of Viram during the investigation.

Besides, an amount of Rs 4.61 crore was transferred to several other countries by Desai from bank accounts of his family members which indicates that he made investments in businesses abroad.

Desai, his wife, son, daughter-in-law, daughter and others have been booked under anti corruption law, 2018 amendment, section 12, 13(1) (B) and 13 (2).

This is the biggest case in the history of ACB involving such a big amount of disproportionate assets, as high as Rs 30.47 crore. The ACB has unearthed three flats, flats bungalows, 11 shops, one office, two plots, BMW, Audi, Jaguar, Honda City -- total 11 cars worth Rs three crore

—IANS