BJP's Mokariya, Prajapati elected unopposed to RS from Gujarat

Gandhinagar: Rambhai Mokariya and Dineshbhai Prajapati (Anavadia), the BJP nominees for the two vacant Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, were declared elected unopposed on Monday. The Rajya Sabha elections were held uncontested after five years as there was no nomination filed by the Congress.





The Returning Officer (RO) for the byelections, Chetan Pandya declared both the candidates from the saffron party as elected and handed them the certificates for the same in the Gujarat assembly premises on Monday.



Rambhai Mokariya, hailing from the Brahmin community, is an old warrior of the BJP based in Rajkot and is the CMD of Maruti Couriers. He was also a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) from 1974 and later joined the Jan Sangh in 1978. Since then, he's been with the BJP.

Dinesh Prajapati Anavadia hails from the Other Backward Communities (OBC) and is from the northern part of Gujarat, Deesa in Banaskantha. He heads the BJP Bakshipanch Morcha. He was also the former director of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation and was the BJP Banaskantha district general secretary.

Rambhai Mokariya paid a courtesy visit to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and inquired about his health. The Gujarat CM thanked him and congratulated him and wished him success in his political career. He hoped that Mokariya will connect the welfare schemes by the Modi government to the beneficiaries.

The by-elections to the two vacant seats of the Rajya Sabha in Gujarat were scheduled on March 1. Till the last day of the filing of the nominations, the chief opposition party in Gujarat, the Congress did not field any candidate.

The last day of withdrawal of nominations was Monday, February 22. The Congress withdrew the nomination forms filed by the party's dummy candidates on Monday.





CR Patil, the Gujarat BJP Chief, has congratulated both the BJP candidates and wished them success in their political careers.

—IANS