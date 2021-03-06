Teachers, not parents can guide student's careers: Goa CM

Panaji: Teachers, alone and not parents can guide students to achieve career goals, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday, while speaking at a function in his Assembly constituency of Sanquelim to felicitate meritorious students.

"Only, a teacher can groom you for the future, not your mother and father. Only 10 per cent of the parents of students studying in Sanquelim's Progress High School know something about careers. Parents of 90 per cent of the students have no knowledge about careers," Sawant said.

The Chief Minister also urged teachers to upgrade their career guidance regularly, in order to keep their students abread of opportunities ahead.

"Teachers should take refresh on career (guidance opportunities) every year, only then they will be able to help students. Career does not mean only BA, BCom, BSc, Science Arts and Commerce. There is so much beyond it. Young people should not look at government jobs as a career alone. They should look beyond it," Sawant said, amid increasing demand for the government jobs from the local youth ahead of the 2022 state Assembly elections.

--IANS