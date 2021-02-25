Notified holidays will be maintained during assembly session: Goa CM

Panaji: State assembly proceedings will not be conducted on notified government holidays during the upcoming budget session of the assembly, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

Sawant made the comments amid criticism from the opposition parties over conducting the budget session from March 24 to April 12, through the Catholic 'Holy Week', with Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat claiming that the move was against the interests of the minority community.

"Holidays during the assembly session will be maintained. The Opposition is criticising for the sake of criticism," Sawant said.

The 46-day period of Lent follows Carnival and is a period of fasting and religious observances for Catholics and winds up with the 'Holy Week' ahead of Easter Sunday. Catholics account for nearly 26 per cent of the state population.

"In order to become a BJP star, @DrPramodPSawant is working hard to destroy Goa's social harmony. It's shameful that the @goacm chose to hold the #BudgetSession during #HolyWeek, observed by all #Goan Catholics across the state. Sawant should change the dates immediately!" former Deputy Chief Minister and Goa Forward party president Vijai Sardesai had also said on Wednesday.

The budget session is scheduled to be from March 24 to April 12.