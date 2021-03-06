Goa SEC submitted annual report on elections to Governor

Panaji: Goa State Election Commissioner C R Garg, IAS presented the report published by the Commission on elections to the local bodies conducted during the year 2020 to Governor of Goa Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

According to the official release, the Governor appreciated the efforts made by the commission to present the complete details right from the notification of the election programme up to the counting of votes and declaration of results and also for conducting Zilla Panchayat elections 2020 in a free, fair, transparent and hygienic manner, especially during Covid-19 Pandemic.

Melvyn Vaz, Secretary and Sagar Gurav, Assistant Director (IT) of the Commission were present on the occasion. ANI