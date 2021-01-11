Goa minister says will discuss IIT protest issue with CM

Panaji: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said he will assess the ground situation at the village which is witnessing protest against the proposed IIT project and seek an appointment with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to discuss the matter.

Shel-Melaulim village in Sattari taluka of North Goa district has been the site of the week-long protest against the proposed IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) in the area with local residents insisting they will not part with their land for the project.

On Monday, around 300 residents of Mauxi village walked 22 kilometres to reach the protest site.

Rane, who is the MLA from the area, tweeted, I shall be assessing the ground situation with our people regarding IIT at Shel-Melauli today and will discuss the matter with CM.

I shall seek an appointment with Honble CM @DrPramodPSawant to discuss the matter pertaining to IIT. Issues raised by our people are of utmost concern to me, and I shall be working towards resolving the same, added the minister, who is the MLA from Valpoi.

The Chief Minister has repeatedly said the government will go ahead with the project, but has offered to initiate talks with agitators.

