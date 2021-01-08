Goa CM meets Shah, discusses elections

New Delhi: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who is on a visit to Delhi, met Union Home Minister on Thursday. During the meeting Sawant informed Shah about various development projects being run by the Goa government in the state. The Home Minister also assured him of all possible help from the Centre for the betterment of the state.

Goa is one of the states where the Bharatiya Janata Party has registered a resounding victory in the recently concluded Panchayat polls despite a countrywide farmers' agitation.

The Home Minister also congratulated Sawant over party's win in the panchayat polls. The Chief Minister also discussed the upcoming Municipal Corporation polls with Shah.

During the meeting, Shah suggested Sawant to work for strengthening the party in the state and deliver a maximum benefits of the government's schemes to the people.

Shah and Sawant also discussed the mining issue in the state which is presently banned in most of the places despite having a great scope of employment.

The Chief Minister had also discussed the issue with Coal and Minister Prahlad Joshi during his last visit. The state government is expecting a big relief in the matter of mining from the Centre.

—IANS