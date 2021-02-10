Gandhi, Nehru slandered online with fake facts: Digambar Kamat

Panaji: The image of Congress stalwarts like Mahatma Gandhi, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and others is being slandered based on falsities, Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly, Digambar Kamat, said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the launch of a social media campaign, Kamat said that the campaign, which aims to recruit members ideologically aligned to the Congress, would help correct fake facts which are being circulated on social media.

"Today, the factual and real history of India is manipulated by the troll army of the BJP. Repeated attempts are made to tarnish the image of great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Sardar Patel and others for cheap political gains of the ruling BJP government," Kamat said during the press conference.

"The sacrifices made by the tallest leaders of the Congress have always been the strong footing in progress and development of India and they will always remain on the golden pages of the glorious history of India," Kamat added.

—IANS



