Two dead after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Bihar

Patna: Two people have died and one fallen seriously ill after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Bihar's Kaimur district, police said on Saturday.

As per preliminary reports, some residents of Kurasan village in Kaimur district consumed liquor on Thursday evening following which three people were admitted to a nearby hospital after they had complained of uneasiness. Later, two of them died and one is still under treatment.

Bhabua Nagar police station in-charge Ramanand Mandal confirmed that two people died and one hospitalised after drinking suspected spurious liquor in Kaimur district.

The deceased were identified as Lal Mohar Bind and Ram Kesari Kahar, while Dharmendra Kahar is still undergoing treatment, he added.

Bhabhua's sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sunita Kumari said that they are awiting the autopsy report to to know whether the liquor was poisonous or not.

--IANS