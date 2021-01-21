Tejashwi says bureaucratic arrogance proven again by rude behaviour of Patna DM

Patna: Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday claimed that bureaucrats not listening to the common people in Bihar, was proven once again on Wednesday night when the Patna District Magistrate behaved rudely with him.

Tejashwi went to Eco Park to meet TET qualified job aspirants on Wednesday night.

"As we all knew that these job aspirants had faced a brutal lathicharge on Tuesday evening in Patna, we went to meet them at Eco Park. When we spoke to Patna DM Chandrasekhar Singh, he behaved rudely until I disclosed my identity," Tejashwi said on Thursday.

"This is an example of how bureaucrats are behaving with the common people of Bihar. We have time and again raised the issue of the arrogant behaviour of bureaucrats. They do not even listen to public representatives. This has been proven again with the arrogant reply of the Patna DM," Tejashwi said.

"A team of Patna police manhandled our security personnel on Thursday. What is the security threat they are looking for? We have been living here for years. People not satisfied with this government, generally come here to meet us. It is our duty to meet them and address their grievances according to our capacity. Are they trying to prevent them from coming here to meet us?" he asked.

"Has Bihar police cracked the Rupesh Singh murder case with 9 days gone by? Are the people of Bihar feeling secure now. Why is the Bihar police sending all patrol teams to 10, Circular Road (his mother former CM Rabri Devi's residence) and not patrolling anywhere else?" Tejashwi asked.

