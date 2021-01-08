Top
Home > State News > Other States > Bihar > Over 11,000 litres of illegal liquor seized in Bihar, 10 arrested

Over 11,000 litres of illegal liquor seized in Bihar, 10 arrested

 The Hawk |  8 Jan 2021 7:07 AM GMT

Over 11,000 litres of illegal liquor seized in Bihar, 10 arrested
X

Kishanganj (Bihar): A total number of 10 persons were arrested as seven vehicles laden with over 11,000 litres of illegal liquor were seized during a drive in Kishanganj district on Thursday.

On the basis of information by a police officer, a Special Investigation Team was formed under the leadership of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer against alcohol consumption.

An investigation is underway.

In 2016, chief minister Nitish Kumar banned alcohol consumption in Bihar making it a dry state. (ANI)

Updated : 8 Jan 2021 7:07 AM GMT
Tags:    illegal liquor seized   Bihar   arrested   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X