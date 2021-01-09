HAM and RJD involved in personal potshots in Bihar

Patna: Personal attacks between Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) continue in Bihar.

The latest appeared on Saturday when HAM national spokesperson Danish Rizwan said that Lalu Prasad should throw out his son Tej Pratap from his house as he is defaming his family.

"Due to the wrong habits of Tej Pratap, his wife Aishwarya left him. Everyone knew about Tej Pratap Yadav being involved in molesting a girl in a farmhouse in Delhi and he was allegedly assaulted by youths of Delhi," Rizwan said.

The potshots started between HAM and RJD following the statement of HAM chief and ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi who said that Tejashwi Yadav went outside Bihar for a honeymoon on Thursday.

Retaliating to the statement of Manjhi, former health minister Tej Pratap Yadav said on Friday that he will expose the secrets of Jitan Ram Manjhi.

"Manjhi's official residence is adjoining to my residence in Patna and I know everything he does inside. I will open his personal life before the people of Bihar," Tej Pratap said.

