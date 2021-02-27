Goons using my name for extortion: RJD MLA

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Reet Lal Yadav has claimed that anti-social elements were making extortion calls in his name to harm his political career.

The "Bahubali" or strongman leader, an MLA from Danapur, said this while interacting with mediapersons.

Yadav is also miffed with his "Bahubali" image in public. He said: "My past image is being used by the goons."

He said the victims of such extortion calls have approached him to enquire about the matter.

"The victims also gave phone call recordings to me. I don't know how to deal with such a mess. The complaints came in large numbers. Some of the audio clips also went viral on social media," Yadav said.

"I believe the anti social elements are trying to harm my political career. I have informed the police about the mischief," he added.

—IANS