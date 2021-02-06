Bihar police to provide security to murdered IndiGo manager's wife

Chhapra (Bihar): Security shall be provided to the wife of Rupesh Kumar Singh, IndiGo manager who was shot dead in Patna on January 12, a family member of the deceased informed on Friday.

Nandeshwar Singh, brother of the deceased said, "The Patna SSP has said that Rupesh Kumar Singh's wife Nitu Singh is being provided with security. A security personnel will be deployed as her bodyguard."

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Upendra Kumar Sharma on Friday met Rupesh Kumar Singh's family members in Chhapra, 24 days after the murder of the IndiGo manager, and assured them that the investigation is on and more persons shall be arrested.

"One person has been arrested. We met the family today and shared the developments made in the course of the investigation," said the Patna SSP.

A family member informed that the Patna SSP has also assured the family of every possible help in the case.

Another family member further stated that although the family has faith in the police and they are hopeful that more arrests will follow, but if the family feels the need they might meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and demand a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case.

The Bihar Police had on Wednesday informed that a man identified as Rituraj was arrested in connection with the murder case.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had informed that a special team had been formed to probe the murder and assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits. (ANI)