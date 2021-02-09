Rhino kills farmer in Kaziranga National Park

Guwahati: A farmer was killed when a rhino from the Kaziranga National Park attacked him in Assam's Golaghat district on Monday, officials said.

Forest officials said that Boloram Urang was attacked by the wild animal when he was going to his paddy field near Goshanibar village.





Immediately after the incident, an angry mob blockaded a road demanding action against the forest officials, and compensation for the victim's family.

Last month, a wild buffalo was shot dead by security personnel after it killed two people and injured two others in the state's Biswanath district.

Forest officials and environment experts blamed encroachment of forest land, scarcity of animal fodder in the forest and open territory between the forest and villages for such attacks.

