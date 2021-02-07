Modi Govt Failed to Provide Constitutional Safeguard to the Indigenous People of Assam: AJP

Guwahati: The recently floated regional political outfit Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has failed to provide constitutional safeguard to the indigeneous people of the state. The BJP government at the Centre had promised that Clause six of the Assam Accord protecting the linguistic and cultural identity of the indigeneous people will be implemented to "the last comma and full stop" and all illegal Bangladeshi migrants will have to pack their bags and leave after May 16, 2014.



"But these have all turned out to be lies," AJP general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan said in a statement.

"The prime minister is coming to Assam on Sunday and will present a false picture of so-called development in the state along with a set of promises for the people," he said.

Bhuyan further alleged that Modi comes to Assam to fulfill his "vested interests". But now it is "high time" that he gives an answer to the people of the state on why the clause six of the Assam Accord is still not implemented.

A judge had chaired the Committee on Clause Six and all important stakeholders, including the All Assam Students' Union, were its members and it is almost an year since the report was submitted. But both the central and state governments are claiming that it is with the other and not with them.

"The state government is saying that report has been sent to Centre, while the latter is claiming that it is with Assam government. We can conclude that both are lying and the report has been put on the backburner," Bhuyan claimed. The opposition Congress had demanded on Friday that the prime minister during his visit to the state on Sunday must answer why the report has not been implemented and illegal Bangladeshis deported from the state.

The Prime Minister, who will pay his second visit to poll-bound Assam in a fortnight on Sunday, is scheduled to visit Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district to launch a scheme to upgrade state highways and lay the foundation of two more medical colleges in the state.

—PTI