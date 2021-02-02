1,200 kg ganja worth Rs 1.2 cr seized at Tripura-Assam border, 2 held

Agartala (Tripura): In yet another successful operation against drugs, the North Tripura district police on Monday recovered 1,200 kilograms of dry ganja (marijuana) and arrested two persons from Bihar who were involved in the interstate drugs smuggling racket.

According to Bhanupada Chakraborty, Superintendent of Police (SP) North Tripura, the consignment worth around Rs 1.2 crore was hidden in an oil tanker and seized from the Tripura-Assam border.

"On the basis of secret information regarding an oil tanker with a Nagaland registration number, a search was conducted and a total of 1,200 kilograms of ganja in 60 packets weighing 20 kilograms each was recovered," he said.

The two accused persons, identified as Umesh Singh and Pappy Ray, were arrested while traveling to Guwahati from Agartala.

The vehicle and the consignment of ganja have been seized and a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered with the Churaibari police station.

An investigation is currently underway. (ANI)