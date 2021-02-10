No new COVID-19 case in Arunachal, over 20,000 inoculated

Itanagar: No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in Arunachal Pradesh, where the tally remained at 16,831, a senior health department official said on Wednesday.

The state now has only four active cases, while 16,771 people have recovered from the disease, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

A total of 56 patients have died due to coronavirus so far.

Altogether, 3,97,631 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 593 on Tuesday, the SSO said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said 20,280 health workers have been administered vaccine shots in the state.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. PTI