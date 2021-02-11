Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hits Champhai in Arunachal Pradesh

Champhai: An earthquake of a magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale hit the Champhai of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday night, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the quake took place at 12.45 am."Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 11-02-2021, 00:45:51 IST, Lat: 23.70 and Long: 93.10, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Champhai Mizoram, India," the NCS said.

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of a magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale had hit the West Kameng district of the state. (ANI)