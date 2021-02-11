Top
Home > State News > Other States > Arunachal Pradesh > Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hits Champhai in Arunachal Pradesh

Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hits Champhai in Arunachal Pradesh

 Dainik Hawk |  11 Feb 2021 4:23 AM GMT

Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hits Champhai in Arunachal Pradesh
X

Champhai: An earthquake of a magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale hit the Champhai of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday night, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the quake took place at 12.45 am."Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 11-02-2021, 00:45:51 IST, Lat: 23.70 and Long: 93.10, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Champhai Mizoram, India," the NCS said.

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of a magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale had hit the West Kameng district of the state. (ANI)

Updated : 11 Feb 2021 4:23 AM GMT
Tags:    Earthquake   Champhai   Arunachal Pradesh   

Dainik Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X