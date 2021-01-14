'Why is Naidu upset if farmers benefit?'

Amaravati: Senior Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaysai Reddy on Thursday asked for the reason behind former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's disappointment when farmers in the state benefit.

He was referring to TDP supremo Naidu's act of burning copies of some Andhra Pradesh government orders (GOs) in a 'Bhogi' bonfire on Wednesday.

"Though Heritage company's income declined, lakhs of farmers have benefitted. Why are you unhappy when a farmer benefitsIJ," questioned Reddy.

Questioning what was the need to burn the GOs, he claimed that not only paddy farmers but also dairy farmers have profited from the state's collaboration with Amul.

Meanwhile, TDP national General Secretary and Naidu's son Nara lokesh alleged that some YSRCP elements damaged his grandfather and former Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao's bust at Sonthabommali village in Srikakulam district recently.

He claimed that after allegedly breaking the idols of Gods, they are now breaking TDP leaders' idols.

lokesh called for strict punishment to the culprits.

—IANS