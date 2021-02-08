Village volunteer dies 2 days after COVID-19 vaccination in Andhra, cause of death unknown

Srikakulam: A female volunteer from a village in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday died two days after receiving a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The cause of her death is currently unknown.

According to Dr KC Chandra Naik, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), Srikakulam, the victim P Lalita (29) was normal after vaccination and there were no symptoms of fever or adverse reaction.



"Reasons for her death may be known only after post-mortem," Dr Naik said.

He informed that Lalita, a village volunteer at Rentikota village, was administered the Corona vaccine on February 5.

"Later she performed her duties normally till yesterday. She slept on Saturday night as usual. However, Lalita died at 3 am early on Sunday morning. Family members noticed that she died at around 4 am," the doctor said.

He added that Lalita's corps has been shifted to Palasa Community Healthcare Center for post-mortem.

