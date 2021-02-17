Stop steel plant sale or resign: NCB to Jagan Reddy

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N Chandrababu Naidu (NCB) on Tuesday demanded Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to take responsibility to lead the ongoing agitation for saving the prestigious Visakha Steel Plant from the immediate threat of privatisation.

Naidu advised Reddy to stop the sale of the steel plant or resign and go to jail or wherever he would like to go.



"If the YCP continued its games of betrayal against the people's sentiments even now, the people of the state would rise in revolt and they would not allow the ruling party leaders to move on the roads," the former Andhra Chief Minister said.

The TDP chief called on the party Vizag Parliamentary President Palla Srinivasa Rao who was continuing his fast-unto-death from his hospital bed itself.

Addressing a press conference later, Naidu advised the Chief Minister and his party leaders to make sincere efforts like Palla Srinivasa Rao whose hunger strike reached 8th day on Tuesday.

"Not a single Minister has visited or enquired about his health till now. Palla's weight has come down by 10 Kg already. But the false protesters were gaining weight on the other hand. The Chief Minister was not still opening his mouth on the steel plant issue. Jagan Reddy was sitting silent in his Tadepalli residence like a robber bitten by a scorpion," he said.

The TDP chief slammed YCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy for 'counselling' people of Andhra Pradesh in a manner that they should accept the reality of the privatisation of the steel plant.

He alleged that the people had realised how the YCP leaders were enacting false dramas and going to meet the false Swamiji in the port city for his blessings to carry out their nefarious activities. "The CM met with the Posco representatives and got photos with them but he did not bother to tell the people about the privatisation plans."

Naidu asserted that the steel plant has been supporting over 5 lakh people's livelihoods. "It was paying Rs 41,000 crores taxes of which Rs 33,000 crores to the Centre and Rs 8,000 crores to the State." (ANI)