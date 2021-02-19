Panchayat polls: YSRCP-backed candidates win majority of seats in Chandrababu Naidu's Assembly constituency, says YSRCP

Amaravati: The YSRCP-backed candidates have bagged a majority of gram panchayat seats in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu's (NCBN) Kuppam Assembly constituency, said YSRCP spokesperson Rajasekhar Reddy on Thursday.

"We thank the people of Andhra Pradesh for giving a massive victory in Gram Panchayat polls. This indicates the successful implementation of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's schemes which is reaching each and every person in the state. For the last four decades, Naidu's party was winning all elections in his Kuppam constituency. Now, YSRCP has won gram panchayat elections in a massive way. We won around 85 per cent of total seats," Reddy told ANI.

Out of 89 village panchayats in the limits of the Kuppam assembly constituency, YSRCP supported candidates bagged 74 seats in village panchayats, he said, while adding that TDP supported candidates won only 14 seats in panchayats.

Cornering former chief minister Naidu, he said that people rejected the TDP chief in his own constituency as "they got tired with his cheap politics dividing people on basis of caste, religion and region".

"Naidu has lost all his credibility and he will have no place in the state politics in the next assembly elections," he added.

The gram panchayat elections are being held in four phases across the state. The final phase of the elections will be held on February 21. (ANI)