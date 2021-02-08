Top
Four detained as police raids country liquor manufacturing units in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna

 The Hawk |  8 Feb 2021 10:19 AM GMT

Four detained as police raids country liquor manufacturing units in Andhra Pradeshs Krishna
Krishna: Police detained four persons, recovered 60 liters of country-made liquor, and destroyed 400 liters of jaggery wash in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district in the early hours of Monday.

This comes as the police conducted surprise raids on country liquor manufacturing units at Sitarampuram village of Reddigudem Mandal in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

A case has been registered against the four arrested persons.

Reddigudem circle inspector P. Srinu accompanied by Sub-inspector Anand Kumar and staff led the raids on two country-made liquor manufacturing units in the outskirts of Sitarampuram village. (ANI)

