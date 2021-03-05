Bandh in Andhra Pradesh going on peacefully

Krishna: The state-wide bandh in Andhra Pradesh against central government's alleged decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is going on peacefully in Krishna's Gudivada town.Almost all political parties except Bharatiya Janata Party have expressed solidarity with the bandh.

RTC Buses are confined to bus depots. Government offices remained shut as the state government has announced support to the bandh.Shops and commercial complexes are said to be voluntarily closed.

Police are taking precautions to see that no untoward incident takes place. (ANI)