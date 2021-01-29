AP govt appoints M Ravichandra as Secretary, COVID-19 Management

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh government has posted M Ravichandra as the Secretary, COVID-19 Management.

The state government of Andhra Pradesh has issued an order in this regard.

The order says that 49 cases of Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) are reported in Andhra Pradesh.

It was reported that a healthcare worker expired and a dentist was hospitalized and is in critical condition. These incidents impacted the vaccination program.

In this wake, the State Election Commisioner (SEC) has created an ex-cadre secretary post in the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare. (ANI)