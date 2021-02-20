'Andhra's rapid industrialisation only with special category status'

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday appealed to Prime Narendra Modi to accord special category status (SCS) for rapid industrialisation in the state.

"Rapid industrialisation of my state is possible if only the special status is accorded. This was a commitment made on the floor of the Parliament and was a pre-condition to the bifurcation," said Reddy.

The Chief Minister interacted with Modi during the Niti Aayog's Governing Council meeting virtually on Saturday.

Reddy said the southern state is yet to gain the growth momentum in industrialisation despite commitment to provide a business friendly environment.

"This is due to the several constraints, resulting in the unjust and inequitable bifurcation of the erstwhile state of AP. The bifurcation resulted in my state being deprived of a tier I city, infrastructure, employment opportunities and financial resources," the Chief Minister added.

Referring to the agricultural sector that employs 62 per cent of Andhra's population, Reddy said that five key policy interventions will give a boost to the sector.

He also added that a market stabilisation fund should be established at the disposal of the state governments' to help the farmers.

—IANS