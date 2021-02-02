Andhra sub-Inspector carries dead body on her shoulders for last rites

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh): A woman sub-inspector in Andhra Pradesh carried a dead body for over a kilometre for last rites when locals refused to help in cremating the unidentified man.

The incident took place in Kasibugga town on Monday when policewoman Sirisha carried the body of an unidentified old man which was found in the outskirts of Adivikothuru village in the range of Palasa Kasibugga municipality.

The sub-inspector took the initiative of carrying the body and handing it over to Lalita Charitable Trust for final rites.

Police officials lauded Sirisha for her service.

Andhra Pradesh Police DGP Gautam Sawang praised the SI's humanitarian gesture for carrying the body over two kilometers from Adavi Kothur on her shoulders and helped in performing his last rites. (ANI)