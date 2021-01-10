Wrestlers show support for farmers through wrestling event at Ghazipur

Ghazipur: After over a month of the farmer agitation, the farmers are sitting at the borders of the national capital in protest against the farm laws. With the backing of the 'Samyukta Kisan Manch', a wrestling event titled 'Kisan Kesari Dangal' was organised on Sunday to honour the protesting farmers at the Ghazipur border. Nearly 50 male and female wrestlers participated in this event organised as a token of respect to farmers.

The wrestling bout was held under the guidance of Rakesh Tikait, the National Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).

"We have come here to support the farmers sitting at the Ghazipur border. I have been wrestling for the last three years," Meenakshi Rohal, a female wrestler at the Ghazipur border, told IANS.

Chaudhary Yudhisthir Pehalwan, Wrestling Organiser member and founder of Shaheed Bachhan Singh Wrestling Arena, and Supreme Court advocate and former wrestler Surendra Kaliraman were also present at the Ghazipur border.

Yudhishthir Pehalwan told IANS, "We are first and foremost sons of farmers and afterwards are wrestlers. We have also come forward to stand with the farmers' in their protest. We all wrestlers oppose these 'black laws' implemented by the Central government."

Wrestlers from western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan were invited for a wrestling event at the Ghazipur border.

Rakesh Tikait, BKU leader, told IANS, "All these wrestlers have come forward to voice out their support for the farmers so this wrestling event has been organised. Each and every section of the country is standing with the farmers."

In the wrestling event organised at the Ghazipur border, well-known wrestlers would be given five minutes and lesser known wrestlers would be given three minutes. During this time, a decision would be taken over who was defeated and who won the wrestling bout. At the same time wrestling events have been organised for all wrestlers depending upon their weight.

—IANS