Watson, du Plessis blow KXIP away, lead CSK to 10-wicket win

Dubai: Shane Watson (83 not out) and Faf du Plessis (87 not out) brought Chennai Super Kings (CSK) back to winning ways in emphatic fashion on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The pair put an unbeaten 181-run opening partnership to take their team to a 10-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

The pair chased down the target of 179 with more than two overs to spare. This is the second highest target a team has managed to chased down without losing a wicket.

It is also only the second time that CSK have managed to win a match by 10 wickets and they are also the first team to successfully chase down a target in Dubai this season.

Watson and du Plessis hardly gave any threads for the bowling side and got off to a swift start. du Plessis smashed 19 runs off the sixth over to take CSK to 60 within the powerplay and they crossed 100 in the 10th over.

There were some murmurs between Watson and the umpire and later with KL Rahul over what seemed to Ravi Bishnoi's run-up during the 16th over. du Plessis finished off the chase with a six and a four off the third and fourth balls of the 18th over bowled by Shami.

Earlier, highly effective death over bowling from Shardul Thakur and Dwayne Bravo CSK restrict KXIP to 178/4 after the latter looked set for a total close to or beyond the 200-run mark.

Brief scores: KXIP 178/4 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 63, Nicholas Poorak 33; Shardul Thakur 2/39) vs CSK 181/0 in 17.4 overs (Faf du Plessis 87 not out, Shane Watson 83 not out; Sheldon Cottrell 0/30).





