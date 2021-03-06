Uttar Pradesh Shooting Event Attracts Big Response

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh shooting competition was cancelled due to pandemic Last year, and when but there was overwhelming response to the state competition held recently, said Ramendra Sharma, general secretary of the Uttar Pradesh State Rifle Association.

"We received 3,250 entries, which was around 1,000 more than the 2019 edition of the state competition," Sharma told IANS.

The competition ended on Friday at the NOIDA Sports Stadium shooting ranges.

The air weapon events like 10m air pistol and rifle attracted more than 2,000 shooters while in small bore competition the number of competitors was less.

"The overall performance of shooters in the air pistol was good. A minimum of 10 shooters had a score of above 380 out of 400," said Sharma.

The state competition also acted as a qualification event for the 40th edition of the North Zone Shooting Competition that is expected to start from March 15 at Jagatpura Shooting Ranges in Jaipur. The shotgun competition will be held from March 15 to 24 while rifle and pistol events will be organised from March 23 to April 6.

Competitors from northern states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Chandigarh are eligible to compete as per rules of the National Rifle Association of India.

March 8 is the deadline for submitting entries for the zonal competition.—IANS