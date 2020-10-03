Union Berlin thrash Mainz in Bundesliga

Berlin: Union Berlin registered their first win of the season, hammering Mainz 4-0 in their latest encounter in the ongoing Bundesliga.

Before Friday, neither side had won this season prior to kick-off, but it was the home team who began more determined to change that. Union had more possession in the early stages and it was Max Kruse who opened the scoring with a powerful back-post header from Sheraldo Becker's right-wing cross in the 13th minute.

Union gained momentum but missed the chance to extend the lead at the half-hour mark after Nico Schlotterbeck pulled wide from tight angle.

After the break, Union continued on the front foot and got their reward as captain Christopher Trimmel was afforded time and space on the right wing to pick out a cross, and his superb delivery was swept into the net by Marcus Ingvartsen in the 49th minute.

Union tripled their lead after Marvin Friedrich headed home Christopher Trimmel's free-kick in the 63rd minute. Moments later substitute Joel Pohjanpalo scored another goal and sealed the match. This was the first time Union have scored more than three goals in a single Bundesliga game.

With the result, Union Berlin have moved up to third place in the standings, while Mainz stay 17th after suffering their third straight defeat of the new season.

—IANS