Tolisso fined, dropped by Bayern for breaking Covid-19 rules

Munich: France mid-fielder Corentin Tolisso was penalised by his club after he broke Covid-19 rules to get a tattoo. The club fined him and dropped him out of Bayern's squad in the 4-1 victory over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The 26-year-old had posted a video of himself being tattooed on social media which incensed the club officials. His act of getting tattooed was in breach of the health measures spelt out by the league to contain the Covid-19.

"We are happy that despite the current situation Bundesliga matches can be played. A condition for that is that players, coaches and staff stick to the health rules set out. Corentin Tolisso has now broken these rules despite the fact that the club leadership has clearly communicated those rules with the team. This is frustrating and will not be tolerated," a statement from Bayern Munich said.

Head coach Hansi Flick said, "This is an absolute no go for us. He is very sorry, it happened, it cannot be undone."

Tolisso, meanwhile, has issued an apology on Twitter. "I hereby want to apologise for my misconduct. I am sorry to have disobeyed the regulations of my club and the DFL (German football league). I know that I have disappointed our fans and FC Bayern Munich. I am sorry!"

—IANS