Thailand Open: Praneeth tests Covid-19 positive, Srikanth withdraws

Bangkok: Indian shuttler B. Sai Praneeth has been withdrawn from the Thailand Open after testing positive for the Coronavirus, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has informed.

Praneeth's result came on Monday and he will now be in the hospital for at least 10 days.

"BWF can confirm India player Sai Praneeth B. has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been withdrawn from the TOYOTA Thailand Open," the BWF statement on Tuesday evening said.

The world number 14 thereby missed his first-round match against Daren Liew from Malaysia who has now been given a walkover.

The badminton body further informed that Kidambi Srikanth has also been withdrawn from the tournament and is in quarantine due to his close contact with Praneeth.

"In line with BWF protocols, Kidambi has been withdrawn from the TOYOTA Thailand Open and is in strict self-quarantine. However, Kidambi tested negative on Monday's test and has returned negative results since arriving in Thailand. Kidambi tested negative for Monday's test and has returned negative results since arriving in Thailand," BWF informed.

Srikanth on Tuesday had entered the second round of the tournament after defeating Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin 21-11, 21-11 in just 38 minutes.

The former world number one was slated to take on third-seed Anders Antonsen who has now been given a walkover.

"Thai health authorities have cleared India players to continue competing in the tournament upon producing a negative test result each day," BWF said.

Meanwhile, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) said that it was in touch with the Indian players participating in Thailand.

"BAI is in touch with the players concerned as well as with BWF and team management in Thailand," a BAI statement read.

--IANS