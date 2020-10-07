Steve Smith fined for slow over-rate against Mumbai Indians

Abu Dhabi: Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during his side's 57-run loss against Mumbai Indians in their latest Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Smith was fined Rs 12 lakh," stated an IPL media release.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli were also fined for maintaining slow over-rates during their respective matches against SunRisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab.

On Tuesday evening, Royals were bowled out for 136 during their chase of 194 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Smith could only manage six runs and was one of four wickets that Jasprit Bumrah took. Only Jos Buttler could manage to stay long at the crease as he contributed with 70 runs from 44 balls.

With the win, the defending champions have moved to the top spot with eight points from six games. Royals, on the other hand, are placed seventh with four points from five games and will take on Delhi Capitals in their next encounter on Friday.

–IANS