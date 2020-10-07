Stafanie Taylor joins Adelaide Strikers for WBBL 6

Adelaide: West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor will rejoin the Adelaide Strikers for the upcoming sixth edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). Taylor joined the Strikers last season. However, she made only two appearances due to international commitments and injury.

"I'm really pleased that I was able to return to the Strikers in a competition that has been so great for my career," she said in a statement.

"The Strikers are a fantastic franchise and I can't wait to get started this season," she added.

The 29-year old has been involved in the Big Bash since its inception, playing 58 matches for the Sydney Thunder, including their WBBL 1 championship.

Across her 60 WBBL matches, the right-hander has scored 1074 runs at 26.20, while also taking 49 wickets. A genuine all-rounder, with off-spin bowling and top-order prowess, Taylor is currently the number one ODI batter and number two ranked ODI all-rounder.

No stranger to breaking records, in 2013 she became the first player (male or female) to be ranked the ICC's number one batter and bowler simultaneously.

Strikers head coach Luke Williams said: "We are thrilled to be bringing Stafanie back who proved to be such an exciting player in a short period last year."

"We feel that we have a really balanced, all-round squad, and we all can't wait for the season to be underway," Williams added.

Taylor is the third and final international for the Strikers, alongside captain Suzie Bates and South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt.

The Adelaide Strikers will kick off their WBBL 06 campaign on October 25 against the Hobart Hurricanes at Hurstville Oval.

Adelaide Strikers squad: Suzie Bates (c)(NZ), Tahlia McGrath (Aus), Megan Schutt (Aus), Stafanie Taylor (WI), Laura Wolvaardt (SA), Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte, Ellie Falconer, Katie Mack, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Alex Price, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

—IANS