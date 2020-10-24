Sriram, Naren star in Andhra T20 cricket tournament

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh): M Sriram's unbeaten 60-ball 75 helped Warriors XI beat Champions XI by six wickets in the Andhra T20 cricket tournament here on Friday.

Sriram's knock contained 10 fours and two sixes as he powered his side to 161/4 in 17.5 overs while chasing 155/5.





Warriors had won the toss and elected to field.

In another match, off-spinner Naren Reddy's 4/15 helped Kings XI beat Legends XI by three runs. In reply to Kings XI's 128/8, Legends XI were bowled out for 125 in 20 overs.

Kings XI had won the toss and elected to bat.

Brief scores:

Champions XI 155/5 wkts in 20 overs (A Hebbar 57 not out, V Krishna 28, Tejaswi 3/15) lost to Warriors XI 161/4 wkts in 17.5 overs (M Sriram 75 not out, P Kumar 33) by 6 wkts

Kings XI: 128/8 wkts in 20 overs (CR Gnaneswar 47, Ashish Reddy 3/20, G Manish 2/22) beat Legends XI 125 all out in 20 overs (Jogesh 43, N Reddy 4/15) by 3 runs

—IANS