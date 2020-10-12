Sergio Lobera joins Mumbai City FC as new head coach

Mumbai: Mumbai City FC on Monday appointed Sergio Lobera as their new head coach ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020/21 season.

The Spaniard, who has a coaching experience of almost 25 years, has managed clubs in Spain, Morocco and in India and also had a spell as assistant manager of FC Barcelona in 2012. Lobera was most recently head coach at FC Goa, winning the Super Cup in 2019.





"I think the Islanders have huge potential and I'm looking forward to working with the players as soon as possible," said Lobera.

"The opportunity to work with Mumbai City FC and City Football Group in the next chapter of my career was also a big attraction of the role and I am impressed by the infrastructure, connectivity and thinking that goes across all of their clubs around the world," he added.

Lobera's coaching team will also include new additions, assistant coach Jesus Tato and fitness and conditioning coach, Manuel Sayabera. Both join Lobera from FC Goa. Goalkeeping coach, Juan Maria Cruz Arias, also joins the coaching staff after having worked previously with Lobera at Moroccan club Moghreb Tetouan.

Bimal Parekh, co-owner of Mumbai City FC, said: "He (Lobera) is fantastic coach with a winning pedigree and we are confident that he has all the skills and qualities to take this team to the next level. He has already shown that he has what it takes to win the Super Cup and his winning mentality will help us to compete at the very top."

—IANS