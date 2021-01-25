Rohit wins 65kg title at wrestling nationals

Noida: Haryana's Rohit won the 65kg title while Delhi's Praveen Chahar won in the 86kg category as the National Freestyle Wrestling Championships concluded on Sunday at the Noida stadium. Rohit beat Shravan Tomar to take gold in a category in which Asian Games gold medallist Bajrang Punia fights.

Bajrang and 86kg World Championships silver medallist Deepak Punia had both skipped the nationals.

Haryana's Anuj and and Services' Amit took bronze in 65kg while Railways' Deepak and Services' Sanjeet won bronze in 86kg.

Vishal Kaliraman beat fellow Railways wrestler Parveen to win gold in 70kg while Rahul Rathee beat Railways team mate Pritam to win the 79kg gold.

2016 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Satyawart Kadian won gold in the 97kg category, beating Services' Monu in the final.

Railways have won the team title with 192 points ahead of Services (162). Haryana is third with 138 points.

Day 2 Results:

65kg:

Gold: Rohit (Haryana)

Silver: Shravan (Services)

Bronze: Amit (Services)

Bronze: Anuj (Haryana)

70 kg:

Gold: Vishal Kaliraman (Railways)

Silver: Parveen (Railways)

Bronze: Karan (Services)

Bronze: Sushil (Haryana)

79 kg:

Gold: Rahul Rathee (Railways)

Silver: Pritam (Railways)

Bronze: Veerdev Gulia (Services)

Bronze: Pradeep (Services)

86 kg:

Gold: Praveen Chahar (Delhi)

Silver: Vetal (Maharashtra)

Bronze: Deepak (Railways)

Bronze: Sanjeet (Services)

97 kg:

Gold: Satyawart Kadian (Railways)

Silver: Monu (Services)

Bronze: Sumit Gulia (Haryana)

Bronze: Ashish (Delhi)

Team Position:

1st Position: Railways 192 Points

2nd Position: Services 162 Points

3rd Position: Haryana 138 Points

--IANS