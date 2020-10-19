Rins beats Marquez to win Aragon Grand Prix

Alcaniz (Spain): Eight winners in the last eight races. MotoGP in 2020 delivered once again as Suzuki's Alex Rins took Gran Premio Michelin de Aragon honours in a stunningly tense premier class encounter.

Honda's Alex Marquez picked up his second consecutive MotoGP podium to finish 0.2 seconds behind Rins at the second position on Sunday. Rins' teammate Joan Mir now leads the overall standings, the first Suzuki rider to do that since 2000 after pole-sitter Fabio Quartararo finished a disappointing 18th for Petronas Yamaha.





Rins, who starting 10th on the grid, stormed out of the blocks to move up to fourth on the opening lap before moving past Yamaha's early pace-setter Maverick Vinales to take the lead on lap eight.

Marquez climbed up nine spots and tested Rins in the final five laps, but the Suzuki rider held his nerve to seal a thrilling win. Vinales came fourth to move up to 12 points behind the championship leader.

Mir, former Moto 3 champion, is yet to win a race this season but has made five podiums finishes, thus becoming Suzuki's first premier class championship leader since Kenny Roberts Jr won the title in 2000.

—IANS