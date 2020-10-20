PUMA, Mumbai City FC sign long-term strategic partnership

New Delhi: Global sports brand PUMA on Tuesday announced a strategic long-term partnership with Indian Super League (ISL) club Mumbai City FC. Under the terms of the deal, PUMA will become the official kit partner of the club, starting the 2020-21 football season.

"We are excited to welcome Mumbai City FC into the PUMA Family. They are a fantastic team, with many promising talents who are committed to write a new chapter in Indian football," Abhishek Ganguly, General Manager, PUMA India and Southeast Asia said as per a media release.

"It's also great to see City Football Group's global experience and expertise support transformative benefits for the club. We are looking forward to supporting their collective ambitions as they strive for continued success on the pitch in the upcoming season," he added.

With an aim to identify and develop footballing talent in India, PUMA and Mumbai City FC will continue to prioritise grassroot programs and youth initiatives that will give children an early exposure into the world of football, the release stated.

Bimal Parekh, co-owner of Mumbai City FC, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with PUMA who share Mumbai City FC's ambitions to push boundaries within our industries and support the communities in which we operate. This coming season is set to be a very exciting one for our club and we look forward to having PUMA at the heart of it."

—IANS