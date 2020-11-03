Over 1K hockey players resume sports activities in Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar: Over 1000 players have resumed limited sports activities in Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) guidelines amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The players and the coaches of the state member unit are currently building towards their next domestic tournament - Premier League J&K at district, divisional level and State Championship.

"We were one of the first Hockey India State Member Units to resume hockey activities. Once we had sanctions from the MHA, we conducted local level camps and encouraged players to return to the field across districts in Jammu & Kashmir. We have received overwhelming response, with over 1000 players returning to play hockey," said Dr Taran Singh, General Secretary, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir.

He further said, "It's very important for athletes to stay in touch with their sport and therefore we are extremely happy that the players and officials have got the opportunity to slowly and steadily start sports activities in our state. I am also delighted to note that while the players were away from the pitch, we continued to build our infrastructure in the last few months."

