Odisha govt to sponsor India's international rugby teams

New Delhi: The Indian national rugby teams will be sponsored by the Government of Odisha over the next three years – till 2023, after the state government signed an agreement with the Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU) on Tuesday.
The sponsors have also promised to facilitate high performance training and conditioning of the players. They will also offer incentives to the national rugby teams (men & women) participating in international rugby events.
— IANS
Updated : 13 Oct 2020 4:58 PM GMT
