National 4W Championship to resume from Nov 7

Chennai: After a nine-month break, the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2020 will resume in a bio-bubble at the MMRT circuit on Saturday and behind closed doors necessitated by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

MMSC conducted the first round of the National Drag Racing Championship for two-wheelers last month and thus took the lead to resume motorsport activities in the country following easing of restrictions.

"It has been a tough year for everyone due to the pandemic, but after the government eased restrictions and allowed resumption of sporting activities, we conducted the National Drag races last month without incident," said Vicky Chandhok, chairman of the meet.

"This weekend, we go a step further by resuming the four-wheeler championship, again with protocols in place with no compromise on safety and health of all involved by implementing temperature check, hand sanitisation, wearing of masks and physical distancing," he added.

The weekend card includes triple-headers in the popular Indian Touring Cars (ITC), Super Stock and the Indian Junior Touring Cars categories, as also the MRF Saloon Car Championship, featuring Toyota Etios, making its debut in the national championship, while the Formula LGB 1300, will have four races.

Going into the second round, Race Concepts (Bengaluru) drivers, Arjun Balu (Coimbatore) and Rithvik Thomas (Bengaluru) head the ITC and Super Stock classes, respectively, with 50 points apiece after scoring a double each in the opening round in February. The Formula LGB and the MRF Saloon Car Championship classes will have their first runs of the season this weekend.

