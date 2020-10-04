Mumbai Indians opt to bat against SunRisers Hyderabad

Sharjah: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

"We will bat first. It has been our strength and we will back that. It is a good pitch and the toss doesn't really matter," said Sharma. "The game against KKR was also a perfect game. We have seen few games here, you have to believe and trust your instincts when you play in grounds like these. We are playing the same team," he added.

SRH have made two changes to their playing XI - Sandeep Sharma comes in place of injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur replaces Khaleel Ahmed.

"Definitely, we would have batted as well. We have seen some high totals here but it also gives a chance to the bowlers to pinch a couple of wickets," said SRH captain David Warner. "I think Bhuvi is a big loss for us. It is about making sure the bowlers are communicating and bowling in partnerships again. We have to do that well here today," he added.





Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan

—IANS