Minister Arjun Munda felicitates Indian para archery team for performing at Fazza tournament in Dubai

New Delhi: Union Minister and President of Archery Association of India, Arjun Munda on Sunday felicitated the Indian Para archery team for their performance at the seventh Fazza World Ranking Tournament which was held in Dubai.

"I am glad to see the performance of our archers in Dubai. They have inspired us with their performance in Olympics and showed their will-power," said the Union Minister while talking to ANI.

Munda further said: "When a player achieves something it is a matter of pride for the nation. Their achievement will motivate other players to take part in games."

Harvinder Singh, a para archer hailing from Haryana said: "It was a very challenging experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic because we were not able to practice in that period. Fazza tournament was our first championship after the pandemic. Earlier in October 2019, We played the Asian championship in Thailand."

While Rakesh Kumar another para archer who met with an accident in 2009 and became wheelchair-ridden won a gold medal in the individual category in the tournament said: "I met with an accident in 2009 and from there, my life changed. It was very tough for me to live a normal life. I was on bed for at least six months but after three or four years, when I recovered I realised that now I can't move on my legs. So, I had to do something and my family's financial condition was also not good," Rakesh said. (ANI)