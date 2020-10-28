MI win toss, choose to bowl against RCB

Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday won the toss and chose to bat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an Indian Premier League match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Kieron Pollard continued to lead MI as Rohit Sharma stayed out with a hamstring niggle.

While there were no changes in MI's squad from their previous game, RCB captain Virat Kohli said that there were three changes in the playing XI. Josh Philippe replaced opener Aaron Finch, Shivam Dube came in place of Navdeep Saini, and veteran fast bowler Dale Steyn replaced Moeen Ali.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe (wicket-keeper), Virat Kohli(captain), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(captain), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

—IANS