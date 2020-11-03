Member of archery team support staff tests positive for Covid-19

Pune: A member of the support staff attached to the national archery team at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune has tested positive for coronavirus.The concerned support staff member tested positive for Covid-19 on October 30, the Sports Authority of India informed on Tuesday.

"The person had been in quarantine for 14 days after joining the camp on October 7 and had been a part of training for nine days," the SAI statement read. "During quarantine, two RT-PCR tests were conducted as per the Standard Operating Procedures established by the Sports Authority of India. Concerned staff had tested negative before joining campers for training," it added.

SAI further informed that the training camp at ASI was suspended for two days -- October 31 and November 1 -- and "all precautions were taken with campers being isolated and restricted to their respective rooms for those two days".

The concerned person is being currently treated at a special Covid care hospital in Pune outside the premises of ASI.

The camp resumed with effect from Monday, SAI said.

