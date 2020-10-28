Malvika knocked out of SaarLorLux Open

Saarbrücken: Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod suffered a straight-game loss to Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in the women''s singles opening round of the SaarLorLux Open Super 100 tournament here on Wednesday.

Playing her first match since the coronavirus-forced break, the 19-year-old Indian''s campaign lasted a little over half an hour as she went down 12-21 19-21 to Kristin.

Malvika, who had won back-to-back titles in senior circuit last year, was no match in the opening game as her experienced rival opened up a solid lead of 11-4 at the break and kept moving ahead to pocket the game.

In the second game, Malvika gave a better account of herself as she was 10-11 at the interval. After the breather, she grabbed five points on the trot to lead 17-15 but Kristin came back strongly to shut the match.

Defending champion Lakshya Sen, 2018 champion Subhankar Dey and former world number 13 Ajay Jayaram will be in action in the men''s singles later in the day.

—PTI